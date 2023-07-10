Fulfill your poll promises: Annamalai tells DMK govt

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party president K Annamalai on Monday said that the coconut growers in the State will be immensely benefited if the State government begins to fulfill its poll promises.

"Why is the corrupt Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government not procuring de-husked coconut at Rs 29.3 per kg despite the Government of India encouraging its procurement by defining it under MSP? DMK's poll manifesto promise numbers 65 and 66 assured farmers that the state government will procure copra and coconut oil to ensure its availability in fair-price shops. What is stopping you (MK Stalin (from fulfilling this promise?" Annamalai questioned Stalin on Twitter quoting his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The MSP for Copra in 2013-2014 was Rs 52.50 per kg. PM Narendra Modi has increased the MSP for Copra by 107% in the last 9 years to Rs 108.60 per kg and for the benefit of coconut growers, has increased the quantity of copra procured under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). It is important for the benefit of the farmers that the state government honours its poll promise, at least now, to increase the procured quantity, " he added.

Annamalai sought time to meet Stalin

Meanwhile, Annamalai has written to Chief Minister MK Stalin seeking his appointment for the state BJP functionaries to explain the ideas to impose a complete ban on alcohol in the State.

"An alcohol-free Tamil Nadu is not only the dream of the BJP but also the desire of the Tamilians. To achieve that, the BJP has formulated appropriate suggestions and ideas. I have constituted a five-member committee under state BJP vice president Karu Nagarajan to meet you and share ideas. I kindly request you to give the appointment for this meeting from July 11 to 13 or any other day of this month. I am looking forward to your further reply, " Annamalai said in a letter to Stalin.