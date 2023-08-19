Four, including three children, asphyxiated to death in house in Manali

CHENNAI: Four persons of the same family - a grandmother and three young girls died in their sleep due to asphyxiation in an accidental fire at a house in Mathur - MMDA near Manali on early Saturday morning.

While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said that the gas cylinder in the house was found intact.

The deceased were identified as Santhanalakshmi and her three grand daughters - Sandhya (10), Priya Rakshita (8) and Pavitra (8).

Preliminary investigations revealed that all four of them were sleeping in the hall.

Neighbours who noticed the smoke emanating from the house alerted the authorities after there was no response to the knocks on the door.

Meanwhile, some of them broke open the door and managed to take out three children lying unconscious, police sources said.

TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Service) personnel from Manali fire station reached the scene and reached the elderly woman.

All four of them were moved to a hospital where they were declared brought dead.

The bodies have been moved to Government Stanley Hospital for autopsy. Madhavaram Milk Colony Police have registered a case and are investigating.