First look of Fahadh Faasil from ‘Pushpa 2’ out on his b’day

CHENNAI: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most anticipated films. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in important roles.

On account of Fahadh Faasil’s birthday (August 8), the makers of Pushpa 2 released the first look of the actor from the film.

Sharing the poster, Mythri Movie Makers tweeted, “Team #Pushpa2TheRule wishes the Massively Talented #FahadhFaasil a very Happy Birthday‍ Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat Sir will be back on the big screens with vengeance.” (sic)

The makers released the first-look poster of Allu Arjun during his birthday (April 8).

The prequel, Pushpa: The Rise, was released in December 2021.

Directed by Sukumar, the film is expected to release this year. Fahadh Faasil was last seen in Mari Selvaraj’s Maamannan in Tamil.