Fire at chemical godown in Chennai

CHENNAI: A chemical godown in Manali went up in flames on Saturday allegedly due to a short circuit caused by water entering the electricity box inside the godown.

The godown is on the Manali-Ponneri highway and stores raw chemicals used in manufacturing cloth washing powders, plastic pipes, and cleaning liquids.

The fire accident happened after electricity services were restored later in the day on Friday evening.

The fire which started around midnight was put off about nine hours later.

Fire tenders from 12 different fire stations including Manali, Red Hills, Madhavaram, Egmore, and Kolathur were brought to the spot.

After struggling for about nine hours, the fire was put out.