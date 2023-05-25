Aimee slays in Assamese pat silk Mekhela chador at Cannes red carpet

CANNES: Actor-filmmaker Aimee Baruah for the second year in a row walked the red carpet in a Mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese outfit.

On Wednesday, Animee slayed the red and black pat silk Mekhela chador, a traditional Assamese attire on the red carpet.

Walking the red carpet as part of the Indian contingent, especially from the northeast Aimee told ANI about her choice of apparel, she said “At the red carpet you either choose to wear a gown or can wear traditional outfit. I choose to showcase before the world, the rich tradition of my home state Assam. Last year I wore a muga silk mekhela and this year it’s pat silk that I chose.”

Procured locally from local women artists and weavers from Jalukbari which is the home constituency of Assam CM Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Aimee took the help of budding designer Adityam to complete her outfit.