Best lehenga looks of Bollywood divas

Lehengas, which reflect a typical classic Indian style, have evolved over time, and is a favorite among women, especially during festive seasons. Bollywood celebrities often set the bar high with their stunning lehenga choli looks and play a significant role in setting trends for lehenga designs. These ensembles not only reflect the rich Indian culture but also incorporate contemporary elements, making them appealing to a broad audience. Here are some noteworthy celebrity traditional looks you can take inspiration from.
Nushrratt Bharuccha
You can get inspired by Nushrratt Bharuccha's purple lehenga look that she styled with a matching shimmery blouse. With its intricate embellishments on the corners, Sheer Dupatta added a touch of regality to her purple ensemble. She kept her makeup natural to enhance her natural features. the 'Chatrapathi' actor excited the glamour quotient with long earrings.
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit exudes elegance in a gorgeous traditional peach and yellow embroidered lehenga. She accessorised her vibrant lehenga with a statement choker necklace, bangles and studded earrings.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
In the red lehenga adorned with intricate tassels, Kareena Kapoor radiates grace and sophistication. To accentuate her ensembles, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor chooses an interesting pair of gold earrings. The earrings serve as a statement accessory, enhancing the overall elegance and charm of her ensemble.
Tara Sutaria
Tara Sutaria, known for her elegance and grace, made a stunning statement as a modern-day bride in a rani pink lehenga, with its vibrant hue and intricate embellishments. Her attire showcased a perfect blend of tradition and contemporary style, capturing the essence of a modern bride. To complement her look, she adorned herself with statement pieces, such as a choker necklace, earrings, and bangles, which perfectly complemented the rich colour of her lehenga.
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi looks dreamy in a pearl-embellished lehenga paired with a matching shrug creating a glamorous look. She tied her hair in a bun and completed her look with stud earrings and a choker necklace. She chooses a soft makeup look with bright eyes.
