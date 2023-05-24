Best lehenga looks of Bollywood divas

Lehengas, which reflect a typical classic Indian style, have evolved over time, and is a favorite among women, especially during festive seasons. Bollywood celebrities often set the bar high with their stunning lehenga choli looks and play a significant role in setting trends for lehenga designs. These ensembles not only reflect the rich Indian culture but also incorporate contemporary elements, making them appealing to a broad audience. Here are some noteworthy celebrity traditional looks you can take inspiration from.