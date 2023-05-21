Cannes 2023: Men who nailed red carpet look

CANNES: Cannes Film Festival is not just about good films but also a perfect occasion to make style statements. The game of fashion is played by all and male celebrities also are leaving no stone unturned to make heads turn at the French Riviera.

Cannes 2023 is no different when it is about serving the finest looks in front of the world. A few male celebrities outshined everyone when they walked on the red carpet and took the internet by storm. Several fashion icons dressed up in the perfect attires be it in tuxedos or in a simple yet stylish baseball look.

Here are a few male celebrities who did justice to expectations of new fashion trends post-Cannes.

Vijay Varma

Man of the moment, actor Vijay Varma is enjoying every moment of his Cannes fame. The actor took the internet by storm when he shared his picture from Cannes red carpet. This wasn't Vijay's debut at Cannes but the way he walked in a black suit, designed by fashion designer Gaurav Gupta was something fresh and power-packed. The black bow below the collar definitely stole the attention. Varma took a short hair avatar to compliment his look at Cannes 2023. The heartfelt smile while posing for the cameras narrated a lot about Vijay's aura.