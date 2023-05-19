Cannes 2023: Vijay Varma looks suave in black suit

CANNES: Man of the moment, Vijay Varma is enjoying every moment of his Cannes fame. The actor took to Instagram to share some glimpses from the grand event. While Sara Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur made their debut on the red carpet of the prestigious film festival this year, Vijay had been to Cannes before.

The first Instagram post of Vijay shows him on the red carpet of Cannes. He is waving at the fans, posing for the shutterbugs.

"It good to be back here@festivaldecannesThank u @nfdcindia @ficci_india and @mib_india for making me part of the Indian delegation at Cannes=Styling @vrindaanarangWearing @ggpanther @gauravguptaofficial."