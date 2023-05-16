From traditional to western Nushrratt nails fashion game

MUMBAI: Nushrat Bharucha's fashion game is definitely on point, and her social media is full of impressive images. Whether she's dressed up in a red carpet look or keeping it casual for a day out, she always manages to look effortlessly stylish. She has established herself as a trendsetter in the fashion industry with her experimental choices that are both chic and comfortable, making her an inspiration for those who want to look fashionable.As the actor will turn a year older on Wednesday, here are some of her standout looks that showcase her impeccable style: