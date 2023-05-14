Priyanka stuns in ruffled saree for sister Parineeti's engagement

NEW DELHI: Fans are as eager to watch Parineeti Chopra's engagement pictures as they have been waiting with bated breath to have a glimpse of Parineeti's 'Mimi' didi's style statement!

While leaving the Kapurthala house after the engagement ceremony of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, Priyanka posed for the shutterbugs waiting outside the venue. She reached the venue by 6 in the evening.

Priyanka was accompanied by her brother Siddharth in a car. While making her way to the venue, she greeted the paps from inside the car.

The 'Desi girl' opted for a parrot-green-coloured ruffled saree for the occasion.