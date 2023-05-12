Designer Mayyur to add colours of India to New York Pride 2023

"We are excited to partner with Mayyur Girotra showcasing at Ave - W Broadway - NYC to celebrate Pride with the South Asian community to extend the conversation beyond conventional boundaries. We hope this show will leave the audience feeling a sense of connection to the collection," said Shilpa Maniar Leader of the Indus Google Network in New York.

Pride Month, also known as LGBTQ Pride Month, is observed in June in the United States and other countries across the world. New York hosts the country's largest pride parades each year, and approximately 5 million people attended 2019 World Pride there, a global LGBTQ festival that marked the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall uprising.

Pride celebrations - including parades, festivals, parties and picnics - are held throughout the month in different cities across America.