Have a look at star-studded premiere of series 'Dahaad': Check outfits

MUMBAI: Makers of 'Dahaad' hosted a special screening of the series on Wednesday night in Mumbai.

The lead cast including Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and Gulshan Devaiah came in stylish avatars.

Creators Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi also attended the event. Industry friends of Sonakshi like filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane, Zaheer Iqbal, and Aayush Sharma also marked their presence.

'Dahaad' is a riveting cop drama, in which, Sonakshi plays a pivotal role. Vijay Varma plays the antagonist in the series. The show will be streaming from May 12 on Amazon Prime.

The daughter of Shatrughan Sinha is known for her boisterous fashion choices. Giving a twist to a traditional pantsuit, Sonakshi sported a baggy grey-coloured co-ord set.

Man of the moment, Vijay Varma looked suave and sexy in his black suit.

Another important character in the series, Gulshan Devaiah also unleashed his swag on the blue carpet.

It's a full-house frame. Sonakshi Sinha, and Vijay Varma posed with the showrunners Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi.

Sonakshi's rumoured boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal came to cheer for her. He sported a white tee teaming it with black pants.

Sonakshi and Reema got clicked with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane. Sonakshi played a beautiful character in Vikramaditya's directorial 'Lootera', which is one of the important movies of her career.

Sonakshi's dear friend Aayush Sharma also came for the screening.