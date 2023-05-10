Summer fashion necessities to brave heat waves

NEW DELHI: Now that summer has arrived, the city's temperatures are rising rapidly. While staying inside and out of the sweltering sun is what we like to do in summer, we also want to prefer to go outside in style.
Comfortable, airy clothing is best for the summer, but still adding a few accessories to our ensembles can add to the style quotient. From straw hats, sunglasses to scarves and linen clothing there are many options to look out for in this soaring temperature.
Straw hats
Nearly everyone associates summer vacation with a straw hat. In warm weather, it is without a doubt your greatest friend because it protects you from the sun and looks adorable with a light-weight summer attire, whether you're headed to a beach party or are just relaxing by the pool.
Sunglasses
Sunglasses are more than just a fashion statement; they are a necessity, particularly in urban areas and when travelling to beaches. Choose from the latest styles, such as cat eyed, oversized, wayfarers, aviators, etc. in accordance with your preference of clothing.
Scarves
If you are willing to look stylish and at the same place protect yourself from tanning scarves can be the best option as they can be worn as a bandana, covering your neck and head. Scarves in a striking colour or pattern are the best ways to make the simple and casual summer clothing brighten. To style your summer clothing, pick from the summer's pastel or upbeat colour palette.
Flowy cotton dress
When you're outside, a flowing dress made of breathable material will make you feel so much better than a dress that is too tight. Keep in mind that wearing tight clothing in the summer can make you feel uncomfortable.
Depending on the event and the wearer's mood, it could be a short dress or a maxi dress.
Tee and Shorts
When relaxing at home, wearing a cool organic cotton shirt with shorts or comfortable pyjamas is ideal. Choose organic clothing since it is healthy for both you and the environment.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android