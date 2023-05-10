Summer fashion necessities to brave heat waves

NEW DELHI: Now that summer has arrived, the city's temperatures are rising rapidly. While staying inside and out of the sweltering sun is what we like to do in summer, we also want to prefer to go outside in style.

Comfortable, airy clothing is best for the summer, but still adding a few accessories to our ensembles can add to the style quotient. From straw hats, sunglasses to scarves and linen clothing there are many options to look out for in this soaring temperature.

Straw hats

Nearly everyone associates summer vacation with a straw hat. In warm weather, it is without a doubt your greatest friend because it protects you from the sun and looks adorable with a light-weight summer attire, whether you're headed to a beach party or are just relaxing by the pool.