Nushrratt Bharuccha stuns glamorous avatar in maroon Ankara gown

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Nushrratt Bharuccha has always garnered praise for her elegant fashion choices. She never shies away from experimenting with her looks and is always well-received on the internet as the audience loves to see her in new avatars.
On Wednesday, the 'Ram Setu' star took to his Instagram and shared several images in which she is carrying an elegant look in a maroon Ankara gown. Sharing the pictures, she dropped a cloud emoji in the caption that relates to the cloudy filter that she used.
Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons as the actor looked glamorous.
A social media user wrote, "Looking Gorgeous". Another fan commented, "My most favt girl on this planet". The 'Hurdang' actor chose a chic Scarlett maroon deep-neck ensemble with minimal jewellery to match her look.
The actor rocked the attire as she left her hair open. She opted for a natural makeup look with bright eyes that adds a bold edge to the monochrome dressing. Nushrratt knows how to keep the style meter running.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android