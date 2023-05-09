Bollywood celebs dazzle in phulkari dupatta

The latest phulkari dupatta trends are already quite the rage. Exquisite stitching and intricate embroideries make them perfect for different occasions. Be it a plain suit or embroidered one, these dupattas add more to the fashion element and give an elegant look. From Preity Zinta to Katrina Kaif, phulkari dupattas are much preferred by these actresses as it helps in adding vibrancy to their overall look. Here, take a look at Bollywood celebs who rocked the phulkari dupatta and turned out to be an inspiration for many.