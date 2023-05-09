Bollywood celebs dazzle in phulkari dupatta

The latest phulkari dupatta trends are already quite the rage. Exquisite stitching and intricate embroideries make them perfect for different occasions. Be it a plain suit or embroidered one, these dupattas add more to the fashion element and give an elegant look. From Preity Zinta to Katrina Kaif, phulkari dupattas are much preferred by these actresses as it helps in adding vibrancy to their overall look. Here, take a look at Bollywood celebs who rocked the phulkari dupatta and turned out to be an inspiration for many.
Preity Zinta:
'Dil Chahta Hai' actresses looked stunning in a yellow-hued minimalistic lehenga teamed up with a handwoven phulkari red coloured dupatta and gold jewellery. Surely, her look was attractive and perfect for any Indian festivals like Karwa Chauth or any other rituals.
Shehnaaz Gill:
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' fame Shehnaaz Gill never fails to impress her fans with her look. No doubt her Punjabi roots are often reflected in her attire. Dressed in a beautiful black and pink Anarkali, paired with a bright red and yellow phulkari dupatta, Shehnaaz left her fans in awe of her eye-catching appearance.
Janhvi Kapoor:
The beautifull actress is known for some of her remarkable works in movies and is quite active on social media. She looked a perfect Punjabi kudi while wearing a white coloured salwar kameez along with blue phulkari dupatta. Her vibrant smile and cheerful mood were well reflected in the picture.
Katrina Kaif:
Nothing could beat up this gorgeous actress. Be it ethnic dresses or western wear she just looked fab in all. Her amazing fashion sense can be seen in the pictures where she opted for a bright pink organza sari. Her straight hair parted in the middle with sindoor, traditional earrings and phulakari dupatta on the sari was perfect for traditional marriages and functions.
Kangana Ranaut:
The bold and bindaas actor, who has a great fashion sense and the way she chooses attire for different occasions and events. Her dresses show her elegance and poise. She dazzles in a yellow coloured plain sleeveless suit teamed up with red coloured dupatta. Surely, she sets an example of simplicity and glamour.
