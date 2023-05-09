Alia Bhatt to Sonakshi Sinha: popular nail art designs

MUMBAI: Be it a girl or a middle-aged woman, there's massive craze among females to decorate their nails with beautiful and creative art designs.
Our Bollywood and Hollywood divas also love flaunting their neatly done nails. From Kylie Jenner to Sonakshi Sinha, many stars have repeatedly unleashed their nail junkie avatar on Instagram.
If you are looking for some nail art inspiration, then you can surely bookmark the following designs.
Love white nail paint? Then design is definitely for you. For this look, actor Sonakshi Sinha put embellishments on her nails to further enhance the white colour.
Actor Blake Lively loves experimenting with different nail art. In this image, Blake flaunted her flower pressed nails. Isn't it classy?
If you don't want to keep your nails simple and neat, then you can surely try this look of Alia. Her simple yet stylish white nail art with a small black heart is undeniably charming
Kriti Sanon perfectly nailed the French tips with a monochrome twist.
Actor Athiya Shetty's Instagram feed is flooded with her neatly done nails. She usually prefers simple designs and pastel shades.
