Sushmita Sen shells out boss lady vibes in velvet pantsuit

MUMBAI: India's first Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is sure to leave you impressed with her fashion statement every time she steps out. Sunday night was no different.

She attended an award show in Mumbai in full style with daughter Alisah and former boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Dressed in a velvet blazer with a bold neckline, Sushmita gave out boss lady vibes. She paired the blazer with matching pants.

For the glam, she kept a sleep hairdo with a bit of volume at the scalp and a wet finish through the lengths and ends. Her make-up game was on point.

She accentuated her look with a sparkling clutch bag.