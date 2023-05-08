Shilpa & Raveena Tandon nail their solid fashion game at recent event

MUMBAI: They are 90s divas. When it comes to fashion, they can still run the game with their unique choices. Need proof? Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty rocked the red carpet look at a recent award function in Mumbai.

Taking to Instagram, Shilpa posted two pictures of her look. "I've earned my stripes", wrote the actor in the caption. She chose a black-and-white striped skirt with a crop top of a similar design. Shilpa added doses of glamour with golden bangles and a neckpiece. Shilpa's look garnered praise on her social media.