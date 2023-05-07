Taapsee Pannu saunters in a saree while vacationing in New York

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu was seen walking around dressed in a nine yard wonder in New York while holidaying with her sister Shagun and beau and badminton champion Mathias Boe. Taapsee took to Instagram stories, where she shared a slew of pictures.

In the images, the actress is seen wearing a white corset paired with a dark purple saree and sneakers.

She shared a picture holding a glass of water and wrote: "Clearly anti-bar person."