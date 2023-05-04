Here's how Isha and Diya added a touch of India to Met Gala 2023

NEW YORK: It's been a few days now since Met Gala 2023 happened at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City but fans still can't stop talking about how celebrities unleashed their iconic fashionable avatars at Hollywood's biggest fashion night. This year our Indian stars also turned heads with their sartorial choices. Businesswoman Isha Ambani and fashion consultant Diya Mehta Jatia proudly represented India there.
Isha Ambani graced the Met Gala red carpet as fashion designer Prabal Gurung's muse. She made an elegant appearance in a black draped gown inspired by a sari. The ensemble was replete with glittering pearls and featured a long flowy train.
Diya, who is a fashion consultant and influencer, picked a green and black ensemble by designer Prabal Gurung for Met Gala 2023. See how lovely she is looking while posing with Isha at the red carpet.
Isha elevated her look with exquisite diamond jewels by Lorraine Schwartz, including a choker, a layered neckpiece, a custom handpiece, earrings, and a ring. However, it was Chanel mini doll bag that caught everyone's attention.
The highlight of Diya's look is her hair accessory. It featured Lord Krishna and Radha and was set with diamonds.
Isha was styled by Priyanka Kapadia for Met Gala 2023. In this image, you can clearly see how her ensemble is embellished with thousands of crystals and pearls.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android