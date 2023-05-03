Met Gala’s Head Turners

It is fascinating to see how attendees of the Met Gala 2023 paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s iconic style and legacy through their outfits. Alia Bhatt’s choice to wear a Chanel-inspired gown by Prabal Gurung is a beautiful tribute to Lagerfeld’s contribution to the fashion world. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ decision to twin in black is a nod to Lagerfeld’s signature style of wearing dark, tailored suits. Rihanna’s choice to wear a white bridal dress is a bold statement that reflects Lagerfeld’s daring approach to fashion. Lagerfeld was always pushing boundaries and experimenting with new styles and materials. Overall, the Met Gala attendees’ outfits showcase Lagerfeld’s lasting legacy and the influence he continues to have on the fashion industry.