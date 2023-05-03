Fashion

Met Gala 2023: Pearl-embellished looks inspired by Karl Lagerfeld

The late designer Karl Lagerfeld transformed pearls into a flashy signature of her eponymous fashion house. Paying tributes to the late designer, celebs from Alia Bhatt to Rihanna, Salma Hayek to Lizzo opted for pearl-embellished looks for the Met Gala, 2023.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
ANI

The theme of Mat Gala 2023 was Met Gala 2023 was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. The late designer Karl Lagerfeld transformed pearls into a flashy signature of her eponymous fashion house. Paying tributes to the late designer, celebs from Alia Bhatt to Rihanna, Salma Hayek to Lizzo opted for pearl-embellished looks for the Met Gala, 2023. Let's have a look at them...

Alia Bhatt

For her maiden Met Gala appearance, Alia Bhatt chose a white outfit based on a 1992 bridal look created for Chanel by Karl Lagerfeld and modelled by Claudia Schiffer. "The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love", wrote Alia in the caption. Prabal Gurung designed it.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek wore a custom dark red Gucci gown with pearl detailing.

Kim Kardashian

Kim hit the Met Gala 2023 red carpet in a Schiaparelli dress that is "dripping in pearls." She elevated the outfit with a massive diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white sandals encrusted with pearls, and a matching pearl anklet.

Lizzo

Lizzo wears Chanel ready-to-wear from Fall/Winter 1991. The black dress was embellished with pearl strands and Lizzo wore a lot of pearl bangles too.

Serena Williams

The tennis player, who wore a Gucci dress, adorned herself with a lot of pearl necklaces and wore a headband embellished with pearl.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Kim Kardashian
Salma Hayek
Actess Alia Bhatt
Fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld
Karl Lagerfeld
Met Gala 2023

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in