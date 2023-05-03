Met Gala 2023: Pearl-embellished looks inspired by Karl Lagerfeld

The theme of Mat Gala 2023 was Met Gala 2023 was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty', based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. The late designer Karl Lagerfeld transformed pearls into a flashy signature of her eponymous fashion house. Paying tributes to the late designer, celebs from Alia Bhatt to Rihanna, Salma Hayek to Lizzo opted for pearl-embellished looks for the Met Gala, 2023. Let's have a look at them...