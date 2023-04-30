Louis Vuitton turns Seoul bridge into massive runway

The audience for Louis Vuitton’s first South Korea show included a mix of K-pop stars including Taeyeon from Girls’ Generation, members of Le Sserafim and Yeji from ITZY and celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz, Jaden Smith and “Squid Game” director Hwang Dong-hyuk.

The show opened with a burst of traditional Korean music before the lighting changed and cast the bridge in an eerie blue.