Summer Fashion: Celebs wears white from short dresses to sarees

(L-R): Kriti Sanon; Alia Bhatt; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
(L-R): Kriti Sanon; Alia Bhatt; Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
ANI

NEW DELHI: There's no other season than summer when you can sport white dresses with ease and beauty. It's not only about short dresses or tank tops. Go for a saree, gown, salwar suit and customised dress or anything of your choice.

White stands for elegance, purity and sanctity. At the same time, it provides comfort on different levels. For your white wardrobe, take inspiration from Alia Bhatt to Raveena Tandon.

Kriti Sanon

If you want to sport trendy something, Kriti's white midi-length dress is the pick for you. She kept her hair short and went for a minimal accessory look.

Alia Bhatt

White saree is pure love this summer. Georgette, chiffon or hand-woven, choose anything of your preference. The Gangubai actor matched the white saree with an embroidered blouse.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

If you want to look classy, and elegant choose this white salwar suit like Aishwarya. It looks gorgeous if you match it with right set of accessories.

Kiara Advani

Summer, beach and white top... Kiara Advani has ticked all the right boxes for this perfect summer fashion. What are you waiting for?

Raveena Tandon

It's a summer occasion and the 'Mohra' girl has chosen a white stylish gown to rock the red carpet.

