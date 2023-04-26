H&M and Mugler celebrate their collaboration, check out pics

NEW DELHI: H&M and Mugler hosted a cultural event on April 19 at the Park Avenue Armoury in Manhattan, New York City, to commemorate the impending release of their eagerly anticipated collection. The event featured fashion, music, performance, and entertainment.

Pamela Anderson, Charli XCX, Chloe Sevigny, Lourdes Leon, and Dominique Jackson were among the Mugler community members who attended the event and donned Mugler H&M collection clothing.

Shygirl, Amaarae, and Eartheater, three musicians who appear in the Mugler H&M music video and who all wore special pieces from the new collection, performed as a group during the event.

Before joining together to sing a new rendition of the 1990s club smash "Music Sounds Better With You," a song especially commissioned in honour of the Mugler H&M line, each artist played a number of their own successes.