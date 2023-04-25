Try these hacks to have sweat-proof makeup in summer

NEW DELHI: It’s summertime and to keep makeup intact in the scorching heat is a big task. Spending hours applying makeup and wipe it all off in the heat.

Even though we don’t have any control over the weather, there are several summer hacks that can help you to avoid having makeup melt off on the hottest of days. So here are some easy ways to keep your sweat-proof makeup look stay from day to night.

Start your day with good skincare regimen

Skincare is a crucial step to sweat-proof makeup for summer. Make sure your face is clean and moisturised before wearing makeup. A mild cleanser, moisturising toner, moisturiser, and an SPF are all parts of a good skincare regimen.

Before wearing makeup, give your skincare and SPF a few minutes to absorb. This will make it easier for your makeup to be put on evenly and smoothly and keep it from melting off in the heat.