Try these hacks to have sweat-proof makeup in summer

NEW DELHI: It’s summertime and to keep makeup intact in the scorching heat is a big task. Spending hours applying makeup and wipe it all off in the heat.
Even though we don’t have any control over the weather, there are several summer hacks that can help you to avoid having makeup melt off on the hottest of days. So here are some easy ways to keep your sweat-proof makeup look stay from day to night.
Start your day with good skincare regimen
Skincare is a crucial step to sweat-proof makeup for summer. Make sure your face is clean and moisturised before wearing makeup. A mild cleanser, moisturising toner, moisturiser, and an SPF are all parts of a good skincare regimen.
Before wearing makeup, give your skincare and SPF a few minutes to absorb. This will make it easier for your makeup to be put on evenly and smoothly and keep it from melting off in the heat.
Primer is a must
Add a good primer to your makeup routine. Without a primer, it is nearly impossible to sweat-proof your makeup for the summer. A thin, pore-minimizing primer will offer you a smooth surface to work on and an even foundation for all the other materials to adhere to.
Go for waterproof makeup
If you are an eyeliner and mascara person. Then using a waterproof one is the best option. The best about them is that you won't have to worry about sweat or humidity causing your liner and mascara to run off your face. It will also give eyes that are smear-proof.
Use less-makeup products
Less is more! Your best choice for summer makeup that won't make you sweat is to use lightweight products. Again, we should stay away from heavy concealers and foundations that would easily melt off. Your skin will feel less sticky and be able to breathe more easily if you wear less makeup.
Use powder products
Set your base with compact power. Go for matte powders that are sweat-resistant to ensure that everything stays in place. And also has SPF in it.
Make Blotting papers your best friends
Use blotting sheets if you tend to perspire a lot, they effectively absorb shine, oil, and perspiration and keep your makeup intact. Instead of rubbing your face with a towel, napkin, or tissue, you can go for this.
Lock your makeup with setting spray
If you sweat a lot and want your makeup to last all day, don’t forget to lock it after applying your makeup with a setting spray.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android