Celebs spotted at ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ special screening

MUMBAI: Makers of the family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ on Thursday, hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai. Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. Several B-Town celebs marked their presence at the screening in casual attires. Take a look.
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ lead actor Pooja Hegde arrived at the special screening in a blue outfit and was seen flaunting her cute smile to the paps from inside her car.
Actor Palak Tiwari who is making her big Bollywood debut with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ arrived at the screening with her mother Shweta Tiwari.
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala was seen interacting with the paps at the screening. He also waved at the shutterbugs.
Salman’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was papped at the screening in a floral dress.
Actor Riteish Deshmukh was seen at the event in casual outfits. He accessorized his look with a black cap.
Actor Shehnaaz Gill attended the special screening along with her brother Shehbaz.
Actor Sidharth Nigam arrived at the screening of his film along with his brother and was seen interacting with the shutterbugs.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android