Summer fashion: Take a cue from Bollywood celebrities to style corsets

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, many fashion trends have reappeared but with modern twist. Be it bell bottoms, platform shoes, corsets, neons and even the 2000s low slung pants style.
Each trend is followed nowadays with adapted and tweaked version to fit the modern world. Corsets, which were originally designed to enhance woman's figure, are now being modified by designers. It is now viewed as a fashion statement piece rather than merely a supportive garment.
If also want to try this trend but don’t know how to style it? then you should definitely take a cue from our Bollywood celebrities. Look at these best corsets outfits that took the internet by storm.
Palak Tiwari
If you are a fan of the denim-on-denim look plus the corset trend, then this outfit by Palak Tiwari is perfect for you. Palak’s love for denim is often seen on her Instagram account and she surely knows how to create a statement. In this picture, the actor wore a halter denim corset top and paired it with denim flared pants.
Deepika Padukone
You can team up a sheer corset top with an oversized shirt and baggy jeans just like Deepika Padukone styled in this picture.
Alia Bhatt
Don't want to show your skin or wear an off-shoulder corset top? Worry not, we have got you covered. Alia Bhatt likes to experiment with her looks but always keeps it comfy yet stylish. In this picture, she paired a peplum-style pink corset top over a classy white shirt and light pink denim.
Janhvi Kapoor
Effortlessly stylish Janhvi Kapoor, who never fails to impress fans with her sartorial choices, made heads turn with her stunning blue corset jumpsuit with mesh detailing and flared pants.
Tara Sutaria
Tara paired a red corset with a matching mini skirt and pointed-toe heels. Simple yet stunning right? She accessorized her outfit with minimal jewellery.
Kiara Advani
If you like dresses more than tops, then you can go for Kiara Advani’s white midi-length bodycon corset dress look.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android