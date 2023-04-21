Summer fashion: Take a cue from Bollywood celebrities to style corsets

MUMBAI: Over the past decades, many fashion trends have reappeared but with modern twist. Be it bell bottoms, platform shoes, corsets, neons and even the 2000s low slung pants style.

Each trend is followed nowadays with adapted and tweaked version to fit the modern world. Corsets, which were originally designed to enhance woman's figure, are now being modified by designers. It is now viewed as a fashion statement piece rather than merely a supportive garment.

If also want to try this trend but don’t know how to style it? then you should definitely take a cue from our Bollywood celebrities. Look at these best corsets outfits that took the internet by storm.

Palak Tiwari

If you are a fan of the denim-on-denim look plus the corset trend, then this outfit by Palak Tiwari is perfect for you. Palak’s love for denim is often seen on her Instagram account and she surely knows how to create a statement. In this picture, the actor wore a halter denim corset top and paired it with denim flared pants.