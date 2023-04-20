Salman promotes ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ in Mumbai: Check outfits

MUMBAI: Superstar actor Salman Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’ Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Sidharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill and Vaishali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles.

Recently the ‘Dabangg’ actor was seen promoting his film in casual attire. Take a look

Salman Khan arrived at the promotional event in his luxurious white SUV car.

The ‘Bodyguard’ actor was seen posing in front of the paps in his uber-cool look.

Salman looked handsome as he donned a black shirt paired with brown pants and black shoes.

He accessorized his look with his old blue bracelet and a watch.

Paps wished Salman all the best for his upcoming family entertainer film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21.