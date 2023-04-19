Easy ways to ace hairstyles in this summer

Who doesn’t want to dress up and look glamorous even in this soaring heat? Even if we can manage our clothes, hair seems to cause worries for women across age groups. Women are constantly torn between whether to keep hair loose or tie it. So, what to do and how to style it to keep ourselves comfortable.

Bun

One of the coolest hairstyles as it makes you look stylish yet comfortable. You can try various buns including the messy bun, the sleek bun. And you are good to go on any occasion as it fits with every outfits.

No-fuss ponytail

Neat tied from the top and slightly messy ponytail is an ideal hairstyle for summer. And if you have long hair, you can never go wrong with this hairdo.

High braided ponytail

You can go for a high rope braid ponytail as it helps you to keep the hairs off your neck and back. Whether you are going on a date or for work, it’s suitable for any appearance.

Half-up, half-down hairstyle

You can create a cute little bun by leaving half your hair open. If you like to experiment with hairstyles you can go for this.

Twisted fishtail braid

Try this messy twisted fishtail braid look. Perfect for every occasion and best to beat the heat.