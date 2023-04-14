Alia at Met Gala 2023? Look at Indian divas who attended previously

NEW DELHI: Fashion's biggest night, Met Gala, is all set to return with its new edition, and our Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is expected to walk the red carpet there.
This not the first time that some Indian personality will showcase his/her fashionable avatar there.
Indian representation at the Met Gala has been prominent from 2017 where several fashionistas like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani made their MET debuts.
Let's recall their looks:
Priyanka Chopra is the true definition of a global star! Be it international films or global events, she has proudly represented Indian roots several times. Met Gala was no exception. It was 2017 when the global icon Priyanka Chopra walked the Met red carpet for the first time in a thigh-high slit gown with a popped collar. Her last appearance at the Met Gala was in 2019. Priyanka's Met Gala looks also invited memes on social media.
Deepika Padukone is also equally responsible for putting India on global map. Apart from making a foray as an actor in Hollywood in 2017, Deepika also made her debut at Met Gala in the same year. She unleashed her stylish avatar at the international gala with a bang. She donned a Tommy Hilfiger strappy satin gown which featured a slit at the side, a deep V-neckline, and embellishments.
Natasha, wife of Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla, made her Met Gala debut in 2018. She walked the red carpet in a blush pink flowy gown with a wine colour ribbon detaining around her bust and waist. She returned to the fashion's biggest night in 2019 and 2022 as well. In 2022, she flaunted Indian craftsmanship at Met Gala 2022 in Sabyasachi saree.
It was 2017 when Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani made her Met Gala debut. She wore nude dress styled beautifully with minimal hair and make up. The businesswoman was last seen during the 2019 event, in a lavender couture gown featuring embroidered feathers and beadwork.
Philanthropist Sudha Reddy, the wife of billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy, made her debut at Met Gala 2021. She was the only Indian to attend fashion's biggest night. For her maiden Met Gala look, Sudha chose to wear an opulent military-inspired haute couture by Falguni Shane Peacock.
