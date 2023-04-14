Alia at Met Gala 2023? Look at Indian divas who attended previously

NEW DELHI: Fashion's biggest night, Met Gala, is all set to return with its new edition, and our Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is expected to walk the red carpet there.

This not the first time that some Indian personality will showcase his/her fashionable avatar there.

Indian representation at the Met Gala has been prominent from 2017 where several fashionistas like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, and Isha Ambani made their MET debuts.

Let's recall their looks: