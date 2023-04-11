Priyanka Chopra to Kriti Sanon draped in saree-gown

MUMBAI: Fashion is all about recycling and re-inventing the old in a dazzling new avatar. The sheer elegance of six yards and the style of the gown found a perfect balance as Bollywood divas recently turned out in vintage sarees with a twist.
The signature elegance and grace of Banarasi sarees added charm to the Bolly beauties as they upped their fashion game at latest events. Check their style-o-meter in pictures below;
Priyanka Chopra
The Desi girl wore an Amit Aggarwal creation, in which, a 65-year-old vintage Banarasi patola (Brocade)saree with silver threads and gold electroplating on khadi silk was used. Priyanka amped up her glamour quotient with a holographic bustier.
Kriti Sanon
Draped in a Manisha Jaising creation, Kriti Sanon exuded glamour in a black banarasi-gown. Kriti completed her look with a braid, danglers and smoky-eye makeup.
Shraddha Kapoor
Are you reminded of Sharddha's avatar from the movie 'Stree'? Dressed in a traditional Paithani saree gown Shraddha rocked the fashion podium. She also sported a long braid and a heavy choker.
Saba Azad
Another Amit Aggarwal creation, in which, Saba Azad oozes glamour in a crimson red saree gown. She opted for a minimal jewellery look.
Tamannaah Bhatia
This South belle wore a shiny sequin saree which she teamed up with a laced bodycon dress underneath. She captioned the frame as 'Thakurian'.
