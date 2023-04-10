Bollywood divas inspired summer dresses you need in your closet

Summers are here! And it’s time to upgrade your wardrobes with comfortable and trendy summer outfits. And if you're looking for some fashion inspiration, then fret not we got your back. Take a look at some cool dresses options that are a must-have in every girl's wardrobe.

Ananya Panday

Whether it’s comfortable or stylish outfits, actor Ananya Panday surely knows how to ace the fashion games even in hot summers. Off-shoulder dress with flowy fall and light blue colour makes it perfect for summer.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s white floral dress with spaghetti-style straps is an all about the summer vibe. Slay the look with minimal accessories.

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Get inspired by Nushrratt Bharuccha's breezy outfit to wear in this heat. With a plunging neckline, slightly puffed sleeves and soft coloured floral print it’s just apt for a fun and a summer day look. You can also pair it with nude or any colour of footwear of your choice. You can add a short-flared dress to your closet.

Kriti Sanon

Just what Kriti Sanon’s captioned in this picture “Spring it on.” The dress screams the same vibe. Midi length dress with flutter sleeves, bow detailing on the back and vibrant floral print on it is just a comfy yet stylish option for this season. It’s apt for occasions like a lunch date or movie dates with friends.

Alia Bhatt

Let's look at some summer prints. A mini dress is all you need in your wardrobe to upgrade your style game. A wrap-on dress with kimono sleeves and an asymmetric hem skirt.