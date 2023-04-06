Check out the 6 flattering hairstyles for your next beach vacation

NEW DELHI: From the runways of fashion week, we bring to you the top hairstyles from the Dyson X Arpita Mehta show. A hair-raising soiree, the styles showcased at the show were inspired by a relaxed and lazy travel holiday.

The effortless styling of the mane blended beautifully with the creative silhouettes, making them look easily achievable using the Dyson Hairstyling tools.

Shanaya Kapoor's Soft Waves

Shanaya Kapoor's soft waves stole everyone's attention at the Dyson X Arpita Mehta show. The volume, silky waves, and centre parting were all elegantly executed and in turn, beautifully elevated her showstopping look. Style your curtain bangs with the round volumising brush of the Dyson AirwrapTM multi-styler to get the perfect bounce.