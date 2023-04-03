Kaftan to shorts, time for easy-breezy summer fashion

Tank Tops

Tank shirts are adaptable and comfy, and they can be worn in a number of different ways. Depending on the occasion and the setting, layer it with a jacket, blazer, or long or short shrug. A denim or leather jacket can generate a more casual vibe, whilst a blazer can create a more official one. Pair your top with a skirt for an attractive look. Statement necklaces, bracelets, and earrings can enhance an outfit.Oversized T-shirts

Oversized T-shirts are comfortable and stylish too and can be styled in various ways. Tuck in your oversized T-shirt in your skirt or shorts. Complete the look with a good pair of sneakers which can give you a nice cool look.