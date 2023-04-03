Kaftan to shorts, time for easy-breezy summer fashion

Kaftan
Warmer weather calls for free-flowing kaftans. You can choose the length that suits you best; a long flowy Kaftan dress or a shorter one. You can style this outfit with basic accessories depending on the occasion. Even a simple Kaftan look will undoubtedly turn heads.
Tank Tops
Tank shirts are adaptable and comfy, and they can be worn in a number of different ways. Depending on the occasion and the setting, layer it with a jacket, blazer, or long or short shrug. A denim or leather jacket can generate a more casual vibe, whilst a blazer can create a more official one. Pair your top with a skirt for an attractive look. Statement necklaces, bracelets, and earrings can enhance an outfit.Oversized T-shirts
Oversized T-shirts are comfortable and stylish too and can be styled in various ways. Tuck in your oversized T-shirt in your skirt or shorts. Complete the look with a good pair of sneakers which can give you a nice cool look.
Shorts
Shorts and skirts are indeed the most comfortable summer wears. Shorts are simple to wear, made of breezy and lightweight fabrics, and they appear quite fashionable and modern. Pair up your shorts with a sleeveless top or any T-shirt which can give you a hot chic look.
Tunic Dress
Simple and basic tunics are quite fashionable and comfy and may be worn for a variety of occasions, including early coffee runs, cafe dates, and night overs. You may also tuck the tunic in and pair it with slim-fitting trousers for a better look.
