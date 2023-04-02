NMACC: Zendaya looks gorgeous in blue saree, greets paps with Namaste

MUMBAI: 'Spider-Man' star Zendaya on Saturday turned heads with her look in a blue sequined saree at the second day of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre event in Mumbai.

Not only her look but her gesture towards the paparazzi as she greeted them with 'namaste' won many hearts.

She opted for a blue and golden sequined saree for India in fashion red carpet. She kept her make-up heavy and her hair tied in a bun.

Zendaya completes her traditional look with minimal jewellery.