NEW DELHI: With the arrival of Spring, it is time to stash away your winter clothing in favour of something light and cosy for the eagerly anticipated Summer season!



Whether you're preparing for a beach trip, visiting the neighbourhood pool, or simply spending time in the sun. It's all about being carefree, cozy, and fashionable in summer fashion. And the vogue patterns for this season are no different! You can combat the heat in style with the Spring/Summer 2023 fashion, which features denim, bold prints, loose fits, and sheer fabrics.



Here is a list of some of the most popular looks and movements, hand-picked by Myntra's staff of professional stylists: