Rimzim Dadu, Vijay Varma create 'Art in motion': Check outfits

NEW DELHI: Fluidity often defines the line between what is what and what could be. It breaks through definitions and creates spaces where new is born.

With fluidity anchoring our worldview, the 'Art in motion' collection is not bound by gender, seasons, or fleeting fashion trends. Vijay Varma wears a tuxedo and a sari with equal elegance, syncing with our non-conformist approach to design.

The campaign features reimagined saris, lehengas, and modern separates in Rimzim Dadu's trademark designs that have now become synonymous with the label.