Beauty tips to achieve the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look this summer
CHENNAI: The “no makeup” makeup trend is alive and well and it’s the must-follow look of the season.
There has been a sudden change in people’s preferences, and no makeup is now the go-to option for both special occasions and everyday makeup routines.
Many celebrity brides have also chosen a natural makeup appearance for their wedding day.
In fact, it is the ultimate solution for naturally-looking dewy skin, bright eyes, and flushed cheeks.
But while the end result looks pretty minimal, the process to get there requires a bit of hard work. Here are some pointers to help you create a flawless, natural, minimal makeup appearance.
Hydrate, hydrate & hydrate:
The ‘no-makeup’ makeup look is all about the healthy and natural look. Hence, you need to make sure your skin is thoroughly moisturised, looks bouncy, and doesn’t have any dry patches before starting off with your makeup.
Follow a properskin careprocess:
After you are done cleansing, toning, and moisturizing your skin, go in with a blurring primer to visibly reduce large pores and get a smooth and even base. Depending on your skin type, pick between a dewy or mattifying primer and give your skin a soft and smooth look. Double cleansing is a very ideal process.
Go Easy on Foundation:
The key to perfecting a natural-looking makeup look is to have the least amount of coverage so that your real hydrated skin shines through. For a simple look, we recommend skipping the foundation. If you still want to add a light layer of face makeup, look for a no-makeup makeup foundation that has a sheer to light coverage and matches your undertone and skin tone correctly.
Use the right formula:
Use cream based or water based formulas like cream based or water-based blush, highlighters, lip tints, cheek tint, eyeshadow, mascara etc. They are ideal to give you a natural finish, as they melt into your skin and sink right in, unlike powder formulations.
Conceal correctly:
If you want to cover up your dark spots or dark circles, opt for a lightweight hydrating concealer and apply only where required. Blend it with your fingers for a natural effect.
Brush up your brows:
Comb your brows, plug in some extra hair growth, fill them lightly and apply transparent mascara so that they stay in place for a long time.
Shave your face before makeup:
Shaving your face removes hair, debris, excess oil, and dead skin cells, which can brighten the look of skin. This helps makeup go on smoothly and last longer.
Importance of a lightweight setting powder:
Having the best finishing powder for your skin tone is as crucial as having a foundation and concealer. Finish your look with dabbing a lightweight setting powder on the areas which are more likely to secrete more oil.
The goal of minimal makeup is to focus on enhancing rather than concealing your natural features. It is easy to make, has a sophisticated appearance, uses few materials, and matches any ensemble making it the go-to makeup style for any occasion.
