Beauty tips to achieve the ‘no-makeup’ makeup look this summer

CHENNAI: The “no makeup” makeup trend is alive and well and it’s the must-follow look of the season.

There has been a sudden change in people’s preferences, and no makeup is now the go-to option for both special occasions and everyday makeup routines.

Many celebrity brides have also chosen a natural makeup appearance for their wedding day.

In fact, it is the ultimate solution for naturally-looking dewy skin, bright eyes, and flushed cheeks.

But while the end result looks pretty minimal, the process to get there requires a bit of hard work. Here are some pointers to help you create a flawless, natural, minimal makeup appearance.