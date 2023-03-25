Deepika Padukone's love affair with black-coloured outfits

MUMBAI: It's an all-time classy and elegant colour. Some like it, some don't. But Deepika Padukone has a special love for black outfits. From the beginning of her career to this date, there are ample occasions where the 'Gehraiyaan' actor ditched all other colours over black.

Recently, from the stage of the 95th Academy Awards to the Indian Sports Honours, Deepika once again sported a black coloured dress and a saree. Let's decode her impeccable fashion game with the colour black...

Everyone waited with bated breath for what Deepika Padukone would wear on the Oscars stage. Deepika looked royal and elegant in a Bardot black gown from the collection of Louis Vuitton. Her make-up, hairdo and everything were perfect and she received a lot of love for this look.