Deepika back in India after presenting at Oscars; nails airport look

MUMBAI: Actress Deepika Padukone, who made everyone proud with her appearance at Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles, has returned home. On Friday night, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

She was all smiles as shutterbugs clicked her.

She looked classy in a black turtle neck sweatshirt paired with black pants and black boots. She accentuated her airport look with big frames and a black bag.

The all-black airport look of Deepika won netizens' hearts.

For her red carpet look, she wore a black off-shoulder gown from designer label Louis Vuitton.

