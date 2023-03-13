Deepika Padukone oozes glamour at Oscar after-party, check out pics

Actors like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and filmmaker Karan Johar have already praised Deepika for making India proud on the global stage.

Deepika looked exquisite in an all-black off-shoulder velvet gown in the morning. She tied her hair into a bun. She accessorized her look with a yellow diamond drop necklace.

Deepika, for the first time, graced the role of a presenter on the Oscar stage. She also introduced the 'Naatu Naatu' singers on the stage before their performance and briefed the audience about the song amidst loud cheers.

She said, "An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in 'RRR', a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film's anti-colonialist themes, it's also a total banger!"

She added, "It has earned millions of views on Youtube and Tik Tok. It made audiences dance in movie theatres all around the world and is also the first song ever from Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar. Do you know Naatu? Because if you don't you're about to. From the film 'RRR' this is Naatu Naatu."