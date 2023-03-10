Indian-origin stars who dazzled at Academy Awards red carpet

MUMBAI: This is the biggest of the award functions. The glitz and glamour of the Oscar ceremony are unmatched. This year, India holds a prominent place on the global map as three entries have made their way to the coveted award. But apart from the awards, the red carpet of the Oscars calls for some memorable fashion games, which will grab the eyeballs of international photographers. From Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, from Dev Patel to Freida Pinto... the Indian-origin stars never failed to match up to their international counterparts. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, let's revisit some of the red carpet moments, where India shone like a star.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The 'Jodha Akbar' star made a royal appearance in an Armani Prive gown at the 83rd Academy Awards. She kept her hair loose and wore blingy earrings, a ring and bracelet. The actor added some glam touch with smoky eye makeup.

Priyanka Chopra

In a white Ralph Russo geometric gown at the 89th Academy Awards, Priyanka Chopra nailed the fashion game. She kept her hair side-parted and that added an x-factor to the look.

Dev Patel

Dev walked the red carpet of the 89th Academy Awards with his mother. He looked dapper in a black & white tuxedo suit with a black bow tie.

Freida Pinto

Keeping it to the bare minimum, Freida Pinto exuded confidence wearing John Galliano couture at the 81st Academy Awards.

Mallika Sherawat

The actress wore a sparkly thigh-high white gown in the 83rd edition of the Academy Award. By sharing the throwback picture on social media the actress wrote - “Remembering my appearance at the #Oscars, great fun! Oscar 2011. Red Carpet."