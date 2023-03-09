To bring sheer drama to the runway

NEW DELHI: In collaboration with renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani, Lakme India, will present its recently released Lakme Absolute Lip Mousse and Lakme 9To5 CC Light Mousse on the catwalk. Day 2 of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI will feature the presentation of this distinctive ensemble. The spring/summer collection, which is a tribute to the classic Indian sari, aims to maintain our textile history and cultural identity in a sophisticated yet approachable way for modern wearers.

Inspired by the ever-flowing essence of water, the drape envelops, surrounds, fills and caresses the wearer-with each fold taking form intuitively and playing with the hemline of desire. Without relying on surface embellishments, Tarun Tahiliani's luxe pret collection looks at 'lightness' through the lens of fashion and will be complimented on the runway with Lakme's new launches - the Lakme Absolute Lip Mousse and the Lakme 9To5 CC Light Mousse range. Presented in a beautiful palette of neutral and nude shades, the showcase promises to celebrate fashion and beauty, and their role in every woman feeling #UnapologeticallyME.

Commenting on the collaboration, Harman Dhillon, Harman Dhillon, Vice President Skin Care & Color Cosmetics at Hindustan Unilever Limited said, "In line with the increasing inclination towards sheer, airy makeup, we at Lakme, have launched the new Lakme 9To5 CC Light Mousse and Lakme Absolute Lip Mousse - a range so light, yet bold, that it effortlessly elevates one's everyday look. We are excited to partner with the iconic fashion force Tarun Tahiliani who will put a spotlight on the sheer benefits of the newly launched range. Together, we aspire to create a fashion and beauty spectacle, bringing the elegance of lightness to the fore. We are excited for audiences to witness this showcase."

Designer of the showcase, Tarun Tahiliani said, "My 'Sheer Drama' collection embodies the new, eclectic youth culture. Indian styling that is global and nomadic, with a very strong emphasis on the self - being unapologetically oneself and therefore, exuding this cool, sheer elegance of being, from fashion to makeup."

Lakme Makeup Artist Daniel Bauer said, "The ultimate no makeup look is all about the perfect foundation absolutely done to perfection. Backstage at Lakme Fashion Week, this will be my look of the season for the legendary Tarun Tahiliani. We are creating runway looks that are ready to wear. Gorgeous light weight mousse foundation is my new favourite; With my go to essentials The Lakme Absolute Lip Mousse and Lakme 9to5 CC Light Mousse."