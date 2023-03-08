Fashion Designer Ranna Gill to celebrate the power of flowers

NEW DELHI: A pioneering member of the Indian fashion industry, Ranna Gill is seen as a futurist, someone who believes in the power of fashion and in pushing the entrepreneurial boundaries, on a global level. Returning to the runway in Mumbai after a decade, Gill is looking forward to an evening of celebrating the modern Indian woman through her collection Casa dei Fiori.

Casa dei Fiori will be presented at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m. at Jio World Garden, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Inspired by her travels through Italy and her love for flowers, the fashion designer brings Casa dei Fiori, where effervescent hues and textures are transformed into classic and modern silhouettes. Known and loved signature prints, Casa dei Fiori blooms with vibrant and dazzling florals to create a feminine and playful sensibility.