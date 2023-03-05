Fashion Wrap: Celebs hang up their tracksuits with sultry sari

NEW DELHI: As the country heats up, Bollywood hangs up its tracksuits and welcomes spring with the sultry sari. It's all about shades of white, cream and ivory featuring sparkling motifs like sequins, mirror and applique work. So if you're wondering what to step out in for your next formal occasion, pick the sexy sari.

Bhumi Pednekar



Actress Bhumi Padnekar wears a white saree from the Asal by Abu Sandeep's Devdas Mirror collection. It features striking mirror embroidery in abstract chevron motifs, highlighted with gold vasli threads. A glamorous floor length organza cape adds showstopping drama.