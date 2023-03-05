Fashion with a statement

NEW DELHI: Designers Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted an OTT-themed party to unveil their latest fashion film 'Mera Noor Hai Mashhoor' at The Mansion, Rustomjee Elements Juhu on 2nd March 2023.

Starring Huma Qureshi and Aashim Gulati, the film features 150 garments on an inclusive cast of more than 40 people including supermodel Ujjwala Raut and actor Tarun Arora. Uorfi Javed also makes a special appearance. Original music by Burudu.

The premiere party saw the who's who of fashion in film in attendance, which included:

Shweta Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan stuns in an ethereal archival dress made of salli work in a geometrical pattern. The garment is 25 years old.