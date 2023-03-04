Valli fills fall runway show with tweeds at Paris Fashion Week

PARIS: Giambattista Valli switched things up for his fall runway show at Paris Fashion Week, taking a step back from his signature, airy floral styles to focus on tweeds, which he also offered for men.

Models marched down the sparse setting, a hallway in the Palais de Tokyo contemporary art museum, wearing jumpsuits, long coats and dresses in tweed fabrics, mostly black or ivory and woven with gold thread.