Khadi India announces khadi inspired showcase at Lakme Fashion Week

MUMBAI: With an aim to bring the beauty and glory of khadi to centre stage, several leading designers have come together for a Khadi India showcase at the Lakme Fashion Week.

The showcase, to be held in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and as part of fashion gala's Sustainable Fashion Day on March 9, reimagines Khadi through a contemporary vision. The multi-designer runway showcase will feature a collection by Khadi India, and Khadi collections by Divyam Mehta, Suket Dhir and Shruti Sancheti The design forms for the sarees are inspired from the traditional folk art of Gond, Madhubani and Picchwai paintings. While the apparel collection designed for the global citizens uses woollen khadi from Bikaner, cotton from Kanpur, muslin from Murshidabad and Eri silk from Assam, hand spun, handwoven genuine khadi, sourced directly from the Khadi institutions. Hand embroidery, natural dyeing and hand block printing has been used to add value to the exquisite khadi, a release said. Mehta’s khadi collection is an amalgamation of rural wall paintings laid out in geometrical patterns and is a hybrid medley of draping, and artisanal construction which is complemented with rows of darning stitches to reinforce seams. The raw textures of khadi denims and cottons are elevated with renders of kantha stitches, imprints of hand carved wooden blocks and screen prints.

Dhir’s Spring Forest collection for men has been imagines the use of khadi in fashion for various seasons. Featuring summer and winter garments made with different counts of khadi in cotton and cotton silks woven in plain, twill and jaamdani weaves printed in refreshing colors, the garments are adorned with kantha and other clever details, trims and rich luxurious satin silk linings.

Sancheti uses khadder – a fabric that has played an integral part of the Indian freedom movement. The collection comprises cotton and silk khadi woven in small clusters of Vidharbha. The silhouettes consists of easy separates which can be layered or teamed with other pieces. The collection features duster jackets, boleros, co-ord sets, layer friendly dresses, kurtas and bundi‘s and are a reminder of a slower, gentler, kinder pace of life.

“The 'Fabric of Nation' has encouraged generations of designer in fashion. From being a humble attire across India, Khadi has evolved into a symbol of sustainable fashion and ultimate luxury,'' Manoj Kumar, Chairman KVIC said.

''We are excited to associate with FDCI again to bring this presentation to the forefront of the Indian fashion fraternity and inspire the younger generations towards khadi clothing that is comfortable, easy to wear and trendy,'' he added.