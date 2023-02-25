Ranveer, Alia, Aditi attend Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday bash

MUMBAI: Celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 60 years on Friday. He threw a birthday bash for his friends and colleagues from the industry. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari were spotted by the Mumbai paps while heading their ways to the party.
The 'Padmaavat' actor sported a white tee for the occasion. He posed for the shutterbugs, and waved at them before entering the party.
Ranveer Singh never disappoints the paps even though he was in his casual avatar.
Sanjay's 'Gangubai' Alia Bhatt chose a white dress for the occasion. It might be a coincidence as Gangubai used to wear white sarees in her days.
Aditi Rao Hydari wore a powder blue-coloured salwar suit for the occasion. She will be seen in Bhansali's web series 'Heeramandi'.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android